Korea Open: PV Sindhu proves too good for Busanan again

PTI

Suncheon, April 8

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with contrasting wins here today.

Third seed Sindhu notched up her 17th win over a familiar foe, beating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-10 21-16 in the women's singles quarterfinals.

She will next face second-seeded South Korean An Seyoung, an opponent who beat her twice last year.

In a battle of two former world No. 1s, it was Srikanth who rode on his power and precision to outwit local hope Son Wan Ho 21-12 18-21 21-12 in the men's singles quarterfinals, the match lasting just over an hour.

In the men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 20-22 21-18 20-22 to South Koreans Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae. —