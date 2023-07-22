Korea open: Satwik-Chirag carry India’s hopes in semis

PTI

Yeosu (South Korea), July 21

Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 with a straight-game win over Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi here today.

The world No. 3 Indian pair, seeded third, took just 40 minutes to get the better of the fifth-seeded Japanese pair 21-14 21-17.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag are now India’s flagbearers in the tournament after the early exits of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth among others.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag will take on second seeds Wei Keng Liang and Chang Wang of China, who are the 2021 world champions in the men’s doubles.

