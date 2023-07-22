Korea open: Satwik-Chirag carry India’s hopes in semis

Yeosu (South Korea), July 21
Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 with a straight-game win over Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi here today.
The world No. 3 Indian pair, seeded third, took just 40 minutes to get the better of the fifth-seeded Japanese pair 21-14 21-17.
Satwiksairaj and Chirag are now India’s flagbearers in the tournament after the early exits of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth among others.
Satwiksairaj and Chirag will take on second seeds Wei Keng Liang and Chang Wang of China, who are the 2021 world champions in the men’s doubles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station
The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fateh...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...