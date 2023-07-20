Korea open: Sindhu falls at first hurdle, Prannoy wins

PTI

Yeosu (South Korea), July 19

The in-form HS Prannoy progressed to the second round with a fine show but PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth’s inconsistent run continued as they made opening-round exits in the Korea Open Super 500 here today.

Fifth seed Prannoy, the only Indian singles player in the top-10, registered a 21-13 21-17 win over Belgium’s Julien Carraggi.

Sindhu, who slipped to world No. 17 this week, lost to 32-year-old world No. 22 Pai Yu-Po of Chinese Taipei 18-21 21-10 13-21 in the women’s singles opening round in 58 minutes.

Srikanth, on the other hand, squandered a match point advantage in the second game to go down 21-12 22-24 17-21 to former world No. 1 Kento Momota from Japan.

