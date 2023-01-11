Barbora Krejcikova shakes off rust

ADELAIDE, January 10
Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova made a stuttering start to her 2023 season in the opening round of the Adelaide International 2 today, shaking off the rust in a 6-2 7-6(3) victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj.
The 27-year-old Czech, a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open last year, was one of the in-form players on the WTA Tour in the latter end of the last season after she returned from an elbow injury to win titles at Tallinn and Ostrava.
World No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova is another player who came into the new season with high expectations and she showed why when she rallied from 3-0 down in the second set tiebreak to beat Victoria Azarenka 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...