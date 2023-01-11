Barbora Krejcikova shakes off rust

ADELAIDE, January 10

Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova made a stuttering start to her 2023 season in the opening round of the Adelaide International 2 today, shaking off the rust in a 6-2 7-6(3) victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj.

The 27-year-old Czech, a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open last year, was one of the in-form players on the WTA Tour in the latter end of the last season after she returned from an elbow injury to win titles at Tallinn and Ostrava.

World No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova is another player who came into the new season with high expectations and she showed why when she rallied from 3-0 down in the second set tiebreak to beat Victoria Azarenka 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4. — Reuters