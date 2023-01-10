Kuala Lumpur: PV Sindhu returns from injury at Malaysia Open

Kuala Lumpur: PV Sindhu faces a tough test on her return from a five-month injury lay-off as top Indian shuttlers, including HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, aim to start the year on a positive note at the Malaysia Open starting tomorrow.

Sydney

Will likely miss first Test against India, says Starc

Injured Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc has indicated he will most certainly miss the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar series against India in Nagpur from February 9. Starc suffered an injury on the opening day of the Boxing day Test against South Africa.

Aizawl

Aizawl, Real Kashmir left to rue missed chances in draw

Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir’s defenders proved too strong and forwards too rusty as their I-League clash ended in a goalless draw here today.

Paris

Ronaldo set to face Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said it will play a January 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Barcelona

Dembele strike gives Barca narrow win over Atletico

Barcelona went three points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 away win at Atletico Madrid, thanks to a first-half goal from Ousmane Dembele. Two minutes into stoppage time, Barca’s Ferran Torres and Atletico’s Stefan Savic were sent off for violent conduct.

Lisbon

Martinez appointed Portugal coach, will contact Ronaldo

Portugal named former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as their new manager today and the Spaniard said he would sit down with Cristiano Ronaldo to talk about his future in the team.

MELBOURNE

Players could play at Australian Open with Covid

Players at this month’s Australian Open will not be required to take Covid-19 tests and could play even if they had the virus, tournament director Craig Tiley said today. Agencies

#HS Prannoy #lakshya sen #pv sindhu