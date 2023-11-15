Kuldeep Yadav on Kane Williamson’s radar: Sunil Gavaskar

PTI

Mumbai, November 14

On the rare occasions when India’s menacing pace attack could not scythe through opposition line-ups in this World Cup, their spinners did the job. However, that may not be the case when Kane Williamson leads New Zealand in the first semifinal against the in-form hosts here tomorrow, according to batting great Sunil Gavaskar.

Highlighting Williamson’s adept footwork and strategic approach, Gavaskar reckoned the Kiwis’ skipper will have no trouble negotiating the Indian spinners, especially the unorthodox Kuldeep Yadav. “He’s such a great player; it doesn’t matter if he’s come out from a big break and he’s scored runs. So, I don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference,” Gavaskar told a TV channel. “He uses his feet really well to go down the pitch to smother the turn if needed; he then goes and uses the crease as well. So, he’s a very good player. I don’t think he is going to be fussed about playing Kuldeep; he will know how to tackle him.”

Gavaskar said Williamson’s game in this World Cup has not just been about technical nous and cultured stroke-play, as the affable Kiwi has also shown a propensity to take the aerial route, a far cry from his 2019 avatar.

“If needed, you don’t want to hit him for boundaries; just work it away for six singles if that is required. Then, six runs an over is a good scoring rate by any standard, so he will look to do that. When the boundary ball comes along, he will hit the boundary ball, so we’ve seen his willingness to take more risks,” he said.

#Cricket #Mumbai #New Zealand #Sunil Gavaskar