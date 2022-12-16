Gill, Pujara hit tons as India declare 2nd innings at 258/2, set 513-run target for Bangladesh

Chattogram, December 16
India set Bangladesh a massive victory target of 512 after declaring their second innings at 258 for 2, riding on maiden Test hundred from young Shubman Gill and the 19th ton from veteran Cheteshwar Pujara on third day of the opening match of the series.
In the morning, Bangladesh were dismissed for 150 with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40.
Skipper KL Rahul didn't enforce the follow-on and Gill (110 off 152 balls) and Pujara (102 not out off 130 balls) scored a century after nearly four years.
Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (Shubman Gill 110, batting, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).
Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 55.5 overs (M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40).
KHS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’