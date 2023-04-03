Kvitova steals show

Miami, April 2

Petra Kvitova turned back the clock to upset Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 7-6(14) 6-2 on Saturday to win her first Miami Open crown and ninth WTA 1000 title.

The veteran Czech player, seeded 15th, ended an epic, 22-minute first set tiebreak by converting her fifth set point when 10th-seeded Rybakina’s forehand landed in the net. The powerful left-hander then swung freely in the second, racing out to a 3-0 lead and breaking the hard-serving Rybakina for a third time on match point. “The tiebreak, oh my God, it was probably the longest in my career and somehow I managed it,” she said. — Reuters