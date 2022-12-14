Kylian Mbappe not the only worry for Walid Regragui

AL RAYYAN, December 13
Morocco have no specific plans to deal with the danger of Kylian Mbappe in tomorrow’s World Cup semifinal, with coach Walid Regragui saying holders France posed too many individual threats to just concentrate on one.
I am not going to try and set up any particular tactical plan to counter Kylian. If we just focus on Mbappe that will be a mistake. Walid Regragui, Morocco coach
Mbappe is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals and came in for special attention from England in Saturday’s quarterfinal, where he was rendered largely ineffective even though the French still won the game.
Morocco have no such similar plans, Regragui told a news conference today ahead of the clash.
“I am not going to try and set up any particular tactical plan to counter Kylian,” he said. “France also has other good players. (Antoine) Griezmann is on top of his game and playing well between the lines and Ousmane Dembele is also a perfect complement to Mbappe on the other wing.”
“If we just focus on Mbappe that will be a mistake. They are world champions, with world class players and they will be going for it with all they got. We need to focus on what we can do to cause problems for France,” he added. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...