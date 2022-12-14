Kylian Mbappe not the only worry for Walid Regragui

AL RAYYAN, December 13

Morocco have no specific plans to deal with the danger of Kylian Mbappe in tomorrow’s World Cup semifinal, with coach Walid Regragui saying holders France posed too many individual threats to just concentrate on one.

Mbappe is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals and came in for special attention from England in Saturday’s quarterfinal, where he was rendered largely ineffective even though the French still won the game.

Morocco have no such similar plans, Regragui told a news conference today ahead of the clash.

“I am not going to try and set up any particular tactical plan to counter Kylian,” he said. “France also has other good players. (Antoine) Griezmann is on top of his game and playing well between the lines and Ousmane Dembele is also a perfect complement to Mbappe on the other wing.”

“If we just focus on Mbappe that will be a mistake. They are world champions, with world class players and they will be going for it with all they got. We need to focus on what we can do to cause problems for France,” he added. — Reuters