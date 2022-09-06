Kyrgios makes it open season

NEW YORK, September 5

Nick Kyrgios crushed world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev’s dreams of a title defence at the US Open on Sunday with a 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory to reach the quarterfinals and ensure there will be a new top-ranked player when the tournament concludes.

Coco Gauff after a winner against Shuai Zhang

In a meeting worthy of a Broadway show between two of the game’s biggest servers and most combustible personalities, it was the fiery Australian who was the better in the match’s biggest moments, showing off a renewed focus and fitness.

“It was an amazing match,” Kyrgios said in an on-court interview before a sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “Daniil is the defending champion so there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I played really well.”

Zhang covers her ears as cheers for Gauff blare on.

Coco, the sensation

Coco Gauff raised a fist, then wagged her right index finger, responding to, and riling up even a boisterous Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that was standing and screaming.

Gauff’s opponent, Zhang Shuai, covered both ears with her hands to shield them from what she described later as a “boom” of sound.

Gauff and her fans were reacting excitedly to quite a point, one in which the 18-year-old Floridian raced to her right for a defensive forehand, then changed directions to sprint and slide into a backhand that drew a netted volley from Zhang. Just four points later, Gauff was a quarterfinalist at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Gauff, the French Open runner-up in June, came back in each set to beat China’s Zhang 7-5 7-5 on Sunday to become the youngest American to make it this far at the US Open since Melanie Oudin was 17 in 2009. — Agencies

“Here, I can’t hear myself scream. Makes me want to do it more... I enjoy it,” said No. 12 seed Gauff. — Agencies

Andrey Rublev downed Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Day 7: highlights

JABEUR through

Fifth seed Ons Jabeur, runner-up at Wimbledon, booked a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time with a 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

TOMLJANOVIC goes on

Ajla Tomljanovic followed up her third-round victory over Serena Williams by beating Luidmila Samsonova 7-6(8) 6-1 to reach her first quarter-final at Flushing Meadows,

Gritty KHACHANOV

Karen Khachanov edged twice semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in a tough five-setter, prevailing 4-6 6-3 6-1 4-6 6-3 to reach his third Major quarters.

Garcia is having fun

Caroline Garcia continued her red-hot form with a crushing 6-4 6-1 win over 29th seed Alison Riske-Amritraj to sweep into her maiden quarterfinals.”I’m trying to be aggressive, go for my shots, even when I’m feeling tight. I’m having fun, yeah,” said Garcia.

That’s so RUUD!

Fifth-seed Casper Ruud ended Corentin Moutet’s superb run by handing the Frenchman a 6-1 6-2 6-7(4) 6-2 loss to reach the quarters.