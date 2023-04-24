Lahiri dashes to second in LIV event

PTI

Adelaide, April 23

A week after finishing second in Vietnam, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri made a big dash in the third and final round of the Liv Series event here by finishing a creditable second again.

Lahiri, who was 9-under after two rounds, closed with a 7-under to total 16-under. Lahiri went to 8-under after 16 holes but closed with a par and a bogey.

Talor Gooch, who began the day with a 10-shot lead, dropped four shots in four holes in the middle of

the round but held on to card a 1-over 73 and win by three shots.

In the team event, 4Aces led by Dustin Johnson (13-under) and comprising Pat Perez (15-under), Peter Uihlein (14-under) and Patrick Reed (15-under) were the winners, while Lahiri’s team, Crushers, finished fifth.