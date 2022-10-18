Lahiri finishes 10th in Liv golf in Jeddah

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): India’s Anirban Lahiri finished tied-10th in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah leg of the series with a final round of 69 here. The 36-year-old Indian did a fine job by putting together a strong week with rounds of 67-66-69 at the Par-70 course at Royal Greens.

Bengaluru

PKL: Himanshu steals show as Tamil Thalaivas win

The Tamil Thalaivas were trailing for the most part of the match, but an inspiring performance from raider Himanshu Singh helped them record a come-from-behind 33-32 victory against Patna Pirates in the PKL here today.

Santander (Spain)

India beat Iceland in BWF World Jr Mixed Team C’ships

India thrashed Iceland 5-0 in their first Group B match of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships here today. India play Australia in their second group match on Tuesday.

Munich

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane out with thigh muscle injury

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane will be out “for the time being” after injuring his left thigh, the German club today. Medical examinations showed that Sane tore a left thigh muscle during Sunday’s 5-0 win over Freiburg, the club said.

Milan

Osimhen scores again to put Napoli back on top

Victor Osimhen continued his comeback from injury with his second goal in as many matches to help free-scoring Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 and move back to the top of Serie A. After ending his goal drought against Barcelona midweek, Lautaro Martinez scored again to help Inter Milan beat Salernitana 2-0. Agencies