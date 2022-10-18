Lahiri finishes 10th in Liv golf in Jeddah

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): India’s Anirban Lahiri finished tied-10th in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah leg of the series with a final round of 69 here. The 36-year-old Indian did a fine job by putting together a strong week with rounds of 67-66-69 at the Par-70 course at Royal Greens.
Bengaluru
PKL: Himanshu steals show as Tamil Thalaivas win
The Tamil Thalaivas were trailing for the most part of the match, but an inspiring performance from raider Himanshu Singh helped them record a come-from-behind 33-32 victory against Patna Pirates in the PKL here today.
Santander (Spain)
India beat Iceland in BWF World Jr Mixed Team C’ships
India thrashed Iceland 5-0 in their first Group B match of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships here today. India play Australia in their second group match on Tuesday.
Munich
Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane out with thigh muscle injury
Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane will be out “for the time being” after injuring his left thigh, the German club today. Medical examinations showed that Sane tore a left thigh muscle during Sunday’s 5-0 win over Freiburg, the club said.
Milan
Osimhen scores again to put Napoli back on top
Victor Osimhen continued his comeback from injury with his second goal in as many matches to help free-scoring Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 and move back to the top of Serie A. After ending his goal drought against Barcelona midweek, Lautaro Martinez scored again to help Inter Milan beat Salernitana 2-0. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...