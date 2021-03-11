Lahiri lifts his game to end T-15

PTI

Puerto Vallarta (Mexico): Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 on the final day to finish T-15 at the Mexico Open. This was Lahiri’s third top-15 finish in four starts. Lahiri moved up three places to 55th in the FedExCup standings but stayed 85th in the world rankings. World No. 2 Jon Rahm of Spain secured the title after shooting a 2-under 69 for a total of 17-under.