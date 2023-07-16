 Lakshya Sen out of US Open, loses to China’s Feng in semifinals : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Lakshya Sen out of US Open, loses to China’s Feng in semifinals

Lakshya Sen out of US Open, loses to China’s Feng in semifinals

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya loses 17-21, 24-22, 17-21

Lakshya Sen out of US Open, loses to China’s Feng in semifinals

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen in action. AP/PTI file



PTI

Council Bluffs (US), July 16

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down in three games against reigning All England champion Li Shi Feng of China in the men’s singles semifinals of the US Open badminton tournament here.

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Lakshya, seeded third here, lost 17-21, 24-22, 17-21 against second-seed Feng in a gruelling last-four match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes in the BWF Super 300 event on Saturday night.

It was a close fight between world No. 7 Feng and Lakshya, ranked 12th, in the opening game till 17 points before the Chinese surged ahead with aggressive play as the Indian committed some unforced errors to take the lead.

But world championships bronze medallist Lakshya was in no mood to give up without a fight and bounced back strongly in the second game.

Just like the opener, the second game too witnessed a tooth-and-nail fight between the two shuttlers as they looked in no mood to give an inch to each other.

Both the players were involved in long rallies and tried to outwit each other with a mix of clever drop shots and smashes but the battle continued till 22 points before Lakshya pocketed two straight points to draw level and take the match into decider.

The decider was a carbon copy of the first game as Feng took the early initiative to lead 11-8 at the break.

But Lakshya kept himself in the hunt till 17 points before his Chinese opponent pressed the accelerator to pocket the game and the contest.

Lakshya, who enjoyed an 5-2 win-loss record against Feng coming into the match, had defeated the Chinese 21-18, 22-20 to win the Canada Open, his second BWF Super 500 title last week.

#China #CWG 2022 #England #Lakshya Sen

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

3
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

5
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

6
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

7
Himachal

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Governor of obstructing Sikh Gurdwara Bill, defying will of people

9
Punjab

Rain fury: At least 55 people killed in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

10
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...

1,390 villages in14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturda...

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

45 houses have been damaged in Shamti, Kothon and Sonohol ar...

Punjab to raise specialised force to check road accidents, streamline vehicular traffic

Punjab to raise specialised force to check road accidents, streamline vehicular traffic

The 1,300-strong Sadak Surakhya Force will be equipped with ...


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

City to have SCADA centre next month

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

How Army cut open gates of barrage under ITO bridge

After DU course on Savarkar, JNU mulls chapters on Shivaji

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks