Lakshya Sen slumps to world No. 25 in BWF rankings

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen slipped six places to move out of the world top 20 in the latest men’s singles rankings issued by BWF today. HS Prannoy remained at No. 9 spot, while Kidambi Srikanth regained his top-20 spot after climbing two positions. In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu stayed at the ninth spot, while Saina Nehwal, who had skipped the All England Championships, slipped five places to 32nd spot.

New Delhi

Bajrang, Vinesh to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland

The Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat’s request for training stints in Kyrgyzstan and Poland, respectively. Meanwhile, a national coaching camp would also be held for the Indian team for participation in the upcoming Senior Asian Championship 2023.

Paris

PSG’s Mbappe named France captain

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named France captain to succeed Hugo Lloris, the French football federation said today.

Jammu

Seeded men’s and women’s teams sail into quarters

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula shone bright as Reserve Bank of India blanked Kerala 3-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the 84th UTT Inter-State National Table Tennis Championships here today. Agencies