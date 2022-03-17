Lakshya Sen stuns world no. 3 Antonsen to enter All England quarterfinals; Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth out

Indian shuttler will face China’s Lu Guang Zu in the quarter-final.

Lakshya Sen stuns world no. 3 Antonsen to enter All England quarterfinals; Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth out

Lakshya Sen. PTI file

PTI

Birmingham, March 17

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games to progress to the men’s singles quarterfinals but it was curtains for Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at the All England Championships here on Thursday.

Sen, the 20-year-old from Almora, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then reached the finals of German Open last week, notched up an upset 21-16 21-18 win over third seed Antonsen.

Antonsen is a two-time medallist at World Championships in 2019 Basel and 2021 Huelva respectively. It was their first meeting at the international stage.

Sen will face China’s Lu Guang Zu in the quarter-final.

Fifth seeded Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the last eight stage after making short work of Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel of Germany 21-7 21-7.

World no 7 Sindhu, however, made an early exit after going down 19-21 21-16 17-21 to left-handed Takahashi, ranked 13th, in an hour and six minutes second round match.

Saina Nehwal also bowed out after her gallant fight ended with a loss to second seed Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in a thrilling three-game match in the second round.

Former world No. 1 Saina, the London Olympics bronze medallist, lost 14-21 21-17 17-21 world No. 2 Yamaguchi in a 50-minute women’s singles clash.

It was a much improved performance from the Indian, who had lost in straight games to Thailand’s Ratchanok Inthanon at German Open last week.

Later in the day, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth also bowed out after losing 21-9 18-21 19-21 to Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a second round that last just over an hour.

In a significant result, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also entered the quarterfinal after their sixth seeded opponents Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu from Indonesia retired in the second game lagging 14-19 after winning the first game 21-18.

Sen’s tactical nous

Sen gave ample display of his tactical acumen as he dished out a defensive game and kept Antonsen away from the net to lead 11-9 at the first break. He kept things under control after the interval to move to a 13-9 lead and maintained the lead to pocket the opening game.

Sen kept his clears close to the baseline and tried to use his smashes judiciously to jump to a 9-5 lead early on before grabbing a four-point advantage at the breather.

Antonsen fought his way back to 14-14, riding on six points on the trot. The duo moved 14-14 to 16-16 before Sen managed to eke out a two-point lead at 18-16.

He kept his nerves and unleased a cross court smash to grab three match points. Antonsen saved one after an exciting rally but the Indian shut the door next to make it to the last 8.

Coming into the match with an equal 4-4 head-to-head record, Sindhu was left to do the catch up job as Takahashi led the opening match for most part even though the Indian kept snapping at her heels and had levelled scores at 11-1 and 15-15 before moving to 19-20 at one stage.

Stung by the reversal, Sindhu came out all cylinders blazing, gallping to a huge 14-4 lead, a gap which the Japanese couldn’t bridge as the Indian bounced back.

In the decider, Sindhu managed to open up a slender 8-6 lead but Takahashi soon turned the tables and then reeled off five straight points to jump to 15-10.

Sindhu tried to erase the deficit and made it 17-18 before the Japanese sealed the issued comfortably.

Sindhu had made a second round exit at German Open as welll.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Session: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

2
Punjab

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

3
Punjab

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

5
Punjab Election

Rs 3 cr spent on Bhagwant Mann's 17-minute swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan

6
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann gets resounding welcome at Secretariat

7
Punjab

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

8
Punjab Election

Congress MP Mohammad Sadiq all praise for Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

10
Sports

Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

Don't Miss

View All
Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Top Stories

New MLAs take oath as first session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins

Punjab Assembly Session: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...

A big pro-people decision in Punjab to be taken today, tweets Bhagwant Mann

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...

Hooda meets Rahul, then meets Azad, parleys begin on boosting Congress

Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress

No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal foregoes his pension as MLA

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

Puts out a tweet to this effect

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Raid by AAP MLA: Amritsar teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change: Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices' walls

Punjabi literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Chandigarh administration withdraws order on restrictions on gathering

Chandigarh administration withdraws order on restrictions on gathering

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Indira Holiday Home, at least for now’

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Jamia professor held in Rs 1-lakh bribery case

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Swearing-in ceremony: All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed in Ludhiana

AAP's Rajinder Pal Kaur defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold Ludhiana South seat

One dead, two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges Punjab CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of Ludhiana MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Children Covid vaccination drive: Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala civic body razes 'temple site'