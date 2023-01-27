Lakshya Sen, Tanisha-Ashwini lose in quarter-finals of Indonesia Masters; India’s campaign ends

Jakarta, January 27
Lakshya Sen’s impressive run in the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament ended with a quarter-final loss to Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie here on Friday.
World No. 12 Sen squandered an opening-game advantage to go down 21-15, 10-21, 13-21 to home favourite Christie, ranked third, in a 62-minute men’s singles match.
Later in the day, new women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 13-21, 18-21 to Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the quarter-finals to bring down the curtain on India’s campaign.
Coming into the match with a 1-0 head-to-head record, Commonwealth Games champion Sen showed his prowess as he opened up an 8-5 lead and maintained it at the break.
Christie knocked off the three-point deficit after resumption and made it 15-15 before the Indian reeled off six straight points to pocket the opening game.
After the change of sides, Sen lost his grip on the match as Christie looked like a different player, zooming to 11-2 in a jiffy before levelling the match.
Christie made a good start in the decider, galloping to a 5-1 lead. Sen produced four points on the trot but he was left with too much to do.
The Indonesian ensured there was no hiccup as he marched to an 11-6 lead and maintained a healthy distance from his opponent to eventually seal the contest with a four-point burst.
Sen had reached the second round at India Open last week.
