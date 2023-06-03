Lakshya storms into semifinals

PTI

Bangkok, June 2

Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game demolition of Leong Jun Hao in the men’s singles quarterfinals here today.

The 21-year-old punched the air after unleashing a jump smash which sealed his 21-19 21-11 win over the qualifier from Malaysia.

The win helped him reach the last-four stage for the first time this season. Lakshya, whose ranking has slipped to world No. 23 from a career-high of No. 6 following below-par performances this season, will take on Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals.

Kiran George’s dream run, however, came to an end after he lost 16-21 17-21 against Toma Junior Popov of France in another men’s singles match.