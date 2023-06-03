Lakshya storms into semifinals

Bangkok, June 2
Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game demolition of Leong Jun Hao in the men’s singles quarterfinals here today.
The 21-year-old punched the air after unleashing a jump smash which sealed his 21-19 21-11 win over the qualifier from Malaysia.
The win helped him reach the last-four stage for the first time this season. Lakshya, whose ranking has slipped to world No. 23 from a career-high of No. 6 following below-par performances this season, will take on Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals.
Kiran George’s dream run, however, came to an end after he lost 16-21 17-21 against Toma Junior Popov of France in another men’s singles match.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead
Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...
Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert
Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...
Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested
Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular
'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe
9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman
Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR
‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...