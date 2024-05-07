Lando outduels Max to cruise to Miami GP win

MIAMI, May 6
Lando Norris hoisted — even tossed and caught — his first-ever Formula One race winner’s trophy high atop the podium at the Miami International Autodrome.
The 24-year-old Mclaren driver claimed the win in the Miami Grand Prix, easily outpacing the most dominant driver of the last three seasons, Max Verstappen.
“It’s about time, huh,” Norris said with a smile. “What a race.”
After taking the lead from Verstappen on a series of pit stops during a mid-race full course caution period, Norris easily pulled away from the two-time defending race winner — ultimately extending his advantage to a 7.612-second victory. — Reuters
