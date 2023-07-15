Langer appointed as head coach of Lucknow in IPL

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants have appointed former Australian opener Justin Langer as their head coach replacing Andy Flower today.

Pune

U Mumba thrash Bengaluru Smashers 10-5

Manav Thakkar inspired U Mumba to a splendid 10-5 win over Bengaluru Smashers in the Ultimate Table Tennis here today.

Chandigarh

Southern women win at Inter-Regional carrom

In the three-day Powergrid Inter-Regional carrom tournament 2023 being played here, Southern Region-I clinched the womens’ team championship by defeating Western Region-I in the final held today. In the mens’ section Eastern Region-II clinched the team championship by defeating North Eastern Region.

Greater Noida

Ajay completes hat-trick at Commonwealth C’ships

Asian Games-bound weightlifter Ajith N lived up to his top billing as he was crowned the 73kg champion while Ajay Singh completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here today. Ajith lifted a total of 308kg (138kg+170kg), while Ajay lifted 306kg (136kg+170kg) in the 81kg class. Agencies

