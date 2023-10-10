Lanka get Theekshana boost, Pakistan bank on Arthur’s tips

Hyderabad, October 9

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana is set to play tomorrow’s World Cup match against Pakistan after recovering from a hamstring strain, assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said today.

Theekshana sustained the injury during the Asia Cup last month and missed their comprehensive defeat by South Africa in their tournament opener in New Delhi on Saturday.

“I think he should be available for this game,” Sri Lanka batting coach Naveed Nawaz told reporters. “Obviously, we didn’t want to take a risk with him in the first game and didn’t want to go against the advice of the medicals.”

Sri Lanka arrived with a depleted attack after fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga were been ruled out of the World Cup with injuries.

With Theekshana back to lead their spin attack, Nawaz said they would have a proper plan against Babar Azam’s side. “Somebody will have to come up and take wickets up front and take wickets in the middle overs as well. We have a plan under our belt for that,” he said.

Pakistan began their campaign beating the Netherlands but would face stiffer challenge against Sri Lanka.

Head coach Grant Bradburn said they would bank on the insider’s knowledge provided by team director Mickey Arthur, who coached Sri Lanka between 2019 and 2021. “We have a secret weapon in Mickey Arthur, who has coached them before,” he said. — Reuters

