 Lanning, Jonassen take Delhi Capitals to second straight win in WPL : The Tribune India

Lanning, Jonassen take Delhi Capitals to second straight win in WPL

Chasing 212, UP Warriorz end at 169 for five in 20 overs

Lanning, Jonassen take Delhi Capitals to second straight win in WPL

Delhi Capitals players celebrate the win during the 2023 Women's Premier League Twenty20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, March 7

Skipper Meg Lanning smashed her second consecutive half century and Jess Jonassen produced an all-round show as Delhi Capitals flexed their batting muscle for a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday.

Lanning led from the front with an entertaining 70 off 42 balls as Delhi Capitals once again flaunted their firepower to reach 211 for four against UP Warriorz after being put in to bat.

Jess Jonassen, who hammered an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls, returned to take three wickets that shut the door on UP Warriorz, who ended at 169 for five in 20 overs.

Tahlia McGrath delayed the inevitable with a stroke-filled 90 not out off 50 balls, the highest individual score in WPL thus far.

It was Delhi’s second win in as many games while Warriorz suffered their first loss of the inaugural season.

Warriorz could not recover from Jonassen’s twin strike in the fourth over when she removed opposition captain Alyssa Healy (24 off 17 balls) and Kiran Navgire (2). The left-arm spinner beat Healy in the flight and had her caught at point before Navgire fell to a wild slog.

India U-19 star Shweta Sehrawat (1) struggled in her six ball stay and was caught behind off Marizanne Kapp, leaving Warriorz at 31 for three.

Warriorz made a questionable call to leave out Grace Harris, who had won them the game against Gujarat Giants, for the extra pace of Shabnim Ismail. Though Ismail was the best bowler on show, Harris’ big hitting prowess was missed in the run chase.

Earlier, Lanning stole the show in the first half of Delhi’s innings while fellow Australian Jonassen went ballistic in the death overs to ensure Delhi crossed the 200-run mark for the second time in as many games.

Delhi smashed 65 runs off the last five overs with Jonassen getting good support from Jemimah Rodrigues (34 not off 22 balls).

UP Warriorz opted to field, thinking the surface would suit the pacers early on but Delhi were able to negate that threat to post a challenging total.

Lanning and her opening partner Shafali Verma (17 off 14) shared a 67-run off 39 balls with the skipper doing the bulk of the damage.

Ismail got the ball to move around in her opening spell but was unlucky to get a wicket. One knew it was Lanning’s day as even her mishits were going all the way. Her innings comprised 10 fours and three sixes.

With Ismail getting the ball to swing away, Lanning went for the flick off a full ball but got a leading edge that sailed over the bowler’s head for the first six of the game.

Lanning’s second six came off Ismail again as she mishit a pull that went over the fine-leg fielder.

The inspirational Australian skipper was brilliant with her backfoot play on either side of the wicket with the cut and pull being an integral part of her game.

She reached her second consecutive half-century with a sweep off Sophie Ecclestone. It was a top-edge that comfortably cleared the backward square fence.

Shafali was dismissed in seventh over with Kiran Navgire taking a diving catch at deep square leg off Tahlia McGrath.

A passing shower stopped play for a brief period when Delhi were cruising at 87 for one in nine overs.

Barring Ismail, all other UP bowlers conceded more than 10 runs per over.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Women body builders pose in bikini in front of Lord Hanuman's idol

2
Haryana

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion bid

3
Punjab

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

5
Punjab

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

6
Punjab

Class 10 student from Rajasthan who had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father arrested

7
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

8
Diaspora

Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted

9
Punjab

Chit-fund scam: CBI arrests Pearls group director Harchand Singh Gill after being deported from Fiji

10
Comment

The teaching shops of Kota

Don't Miss

View All
No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Top News

ISRO successfully carries out controlled re-entry experiment of aged satellite

ISRO successfully carries out controlled re-entry experiment of aged satellite

‘Satellite re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and would have disi...

India to send 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Iran’s Chabahar port

India to send 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Iran's Chabahar port

India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan holds ...

14 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh’s capital

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh’s capital city

Cause of explosion not known immediately; toll likely to inc...

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

The questioning is expected to continue over the next few da...

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out on Monday night


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Punjab body GMADA fetches Rs 1,935 crore from e-auction of properties

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches' dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

Mehrauli murder case: Neighbour saw Shraddha having heated exchange with Aaftab Poonawala the day she was murdered, police tells court

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Satinder Sartaj sets the stage on fire at Virsa Hoshiarpur Da fair

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated as cops to dupe unemployed youth

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated cops to dupe unemployed youth

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products