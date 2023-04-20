Lara wants more from middle-order

PTI

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara feels losing wickets in the Powerplay has been a problem for them in the IPL and they need someone in the middle-order to bat deep and finish off games for the side. “Losing wickets always sets you back. The couple of victories we had, we had an opener batting through. Doesn’t matter how deep you bat, you want to make sure the right batters are getting the opportunity to score runs and we didn’t take that opportunity in this match,” Lara said. Hyderabad slumped to their third loss in five games as Mumbai Indians defeated them by 14 runs here on Tuesday. Chasing 193, Hyderabad were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs. Lara said his team’s middle-order is still a work in progress. “It’s (middle-order) a work in progress. We need to have guys who are thinking to take the game till the end,” he added.