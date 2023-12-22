 Last 3-4 months were mentally challenging, grateful for maiden ODI ton: Samson : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Last 3-4 months were mentally challenging, grateful for maiden ODI ton: Samson

Last 3-4 months were mentally challenging, grateful for maiden ODI ton: Samson

Samson was overlooked for the ODI World Cup in India with selectors preferring to go with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav

Last 3-4 months were mentally challenging, grateful for maiden ODI ton: Samson

India's Sanju Samson in action against South Africa on Thursday, December 21. Reuters.



PTI

Paarl, December 22

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson revealed that the past three-four months have been mentally challenging for him but he kept at it by working on himself and bounced back by scoring his maiden ODI ton.

Samson was overlooked for the ODI World Cup in India with selectors preferring to go with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav despite the Kerala batter averaging 55.7 with a strike rate of 104 in 13 ODI innings.

"The last three, four months were challenging for me mentally," Sanju said after the 78-run win on Thursday.

"So going through all that and coming here I think doing what I did today, I think I feel really happy and grateful."       

Samson was also not picked for the Asian Games, indicating that he is really low in the selectors' pecking order.

On Thursday, however, he took things in his own hand and scored his maiden ODI century to help India win the third game and clinch the series 2-1 against South Africa.

"I've been blessed in my genes. My father is also a sportsman, so how much ever setbacks you have, I think there's always no other way to come back and bounce back... think how much you can work on yourself and how you can come back more strongly," he added.

Elevated to the number three spot, Samson, who scored a measured 108, joined forces with Tilak Varma (52) to take India to a competitive target.

"Honestly, I think I was not looking at the scorecard. Until I had a partnership with Tilak till then I just wanted to play and like go with the merit. I just watched the ball and bat and the boundaries and the scoring options ultimately happened.

"So I was just focused on the process and playing one ball at a time and then I think the scorecard kept on ticking.

"When Tilak came in when we both had a tough four or five overs where I think (Keshav) Maharaj, was bowling the best. I think both the ends were a bit tight. That's when we thought that we need to go on and take some risks at the moment."

Asked how he kept his calm during the knock, Samson said, "I don't know actually. It comes very naturally to me.

"It's very important to make really good decisions. When you are calm and when you are aware of your thoughts, emotions of your physical being and mental being that helps me to make some really good decisions."        

The home side looked on course for victory before the Indian pacers, led by left-armer Arshdeep Singh, bowled the South Africans out for 218 in 45.5 overs.

"I think the power-play, the way South African openers batted, I thought they are taking the game away five overs before.

"But after that when our fast bowlers came in between, and the ball I think was maintained nicely by all the teammates... the fast bowlers also hit some proper areas to get those crucial wickets of David (Miller) and crucial wickets were important for us."

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

2
Sports

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

3
Punjab

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

4
J & K

4 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J-K’s Poonch

5
Punjab

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

6
Sports

Landscape gardener 18 months back, Spencer Johnson makes his mum smile with hefty IPL paycheck

7
India

Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

8
India

Day after Trudeau’s ‘tonal shift’ remark, MEA says space given to separatists, anti-India elements in Canada core issue

9
India

‘Pickpocket’ jibe at PM Modi: High Court asks poll panel to decide in 8 weeks on notice sent to Rahul Gandhi

10
India

Government to hand over Parliament security to Central Industrial Security Force

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

Search operation under way at Poonch terror attack site

Search operations under way in Poonch a day after ambush, top army commander visits area

5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

Gunman David Kozak shared chilling fantasies of mass shootings online before Prague rampage killing 14

Gunman David Kozak shared chilling fantasies of mass shootings online before Prague rampage killing 14

The body of the suspect David Kozak, who was named by local ...

Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF chief VR Chaudhari

Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF chief VR Chaudhari

Was addressing the inaugural of the 20th Subroto Mukerjee se...

Keeping in view bitter cold, Punjab declares holidays in all schools from December 24 to December 31

In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31

The schools include all government, private, aided and recog...


Cities

View All

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

Amit Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

Corruption case: Ex-Improvement Trust law officer surrenders in court

20-yr-old woman consumes poisonous substance, dies

2 arrested for attacking cop

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Civic body could have avoided expenditure of ~18.38 cr: Audit

Chandigarh Civic body could have avoided expenditure of Rs 18.38 cr: Audit

Chandigarh issues advisory on Covid

Mohali: 2 held in Daun Majra encounter

Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run on Dhanoni-Dera Bassi road

Amit Shah in Chandigarh today, to open 12 projects

AQI deteriorates, back in ‘very poor’ category

AQI deteriorates, back in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi to simplify registration of properties

Fire breaks out in Delhi building

Delhi Congress launches crowdfunding drive

Zoo releases twin Royal Bengal Tiger cubs for display

2 inmates die under mysterious circumstances in Hoshiarpur jail

2 inmates die in Hoshiarpur jail under mysterious circumstances

SDO, fitter helper in VB net for seeking Rs 1L bribe

AAP’s Delhi Model promise far from reality

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot

Phagwara Sewa Kendra burgled

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Man lands in police net for killing youth

Scuffle over petty issue leaves elderly man dead

Notice issued to ‘illegal’ colony

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with ~1L fine

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with Rs 1L fine

Poisoning of woman by imposter at PGI: Newborn robbed of mother’s love, husband grapples with grief

Tomato crop on 1,000 acres hit by late blight attack in Sanaur, says report

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Cleanliness drive ahead of Jor Mela