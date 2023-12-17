Late drama ensues as Crystal Palace draw Manchester City

MANCHESTER, December 16

Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace clawed back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium today.

The draw kept City, who were without their league-leading scorer Erling Haaland due to a foot injury, in fourth place in the table on 34 points. Palace are 15th with 17 points, eight above the drop zone.

With the visitors trailing 2-0, Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one goal back for them when he scored from close range in the 76th minute. Palace were awarded a penalty in the 95th minute, to boos from the Etihad crowd, after Mateta was taken down by Phil Foden. Olise slotted the ball past City keeper Ederson for the unexpected draw.

Luton’s captain collapses

The match between Bournemouth and visitors Luton Town was abandoned in the 65th minute after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch today.

The score was 1-1 when the 29-year-old fell to the ground with no other player near him, and players and Luton manager Rob Edwards reacted immediately to get medical attention.

Meanwhile, Chelsea scored twice in second-half through Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson to win 2-0 over Sheffield United. — Reuters