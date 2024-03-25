Late slip costs Shubhankar Sharma title, finishes tied-7th

Singapore, March 24
Shubhankar Sharma briefly shared the lead on the back-nine of the final day but dropped two shots to finish tied-seventh at the Singapore Classic here today.
Sharma, who has two wins on the DP World Tour, shot rounds of 68-669-68-71 for a 12-under total and ended five behind the eventual winner, Jesper Svensson, who beat Kiradech Aphibarnrat on the third playoff hole. Svensson and Kiradech were tied at 17-under as the former birdied his two closing holes and the latter eagled the 18th after running up three birdies in a row from 14th to 16th.
For Sharma, who now travels home for next week’s Indian Open, it was his first top-10 of the year.
Diksha finishes 26th
Atlantic Beach (USA): Diksha Dagar rounded off the week at the Atlantic Beach Classic with an eagle-birdie closing to finish tied-26 on the Epson Tour event. Diksha shot a 1-under 71 for a total of 1-over.
Rookie Briana Chacon hung around all week before she finally made a splash and came down the stretch. Chacon never held a share of the lead all week until the last three holes of the event as she finished her tournament birdie-par-birdie.
