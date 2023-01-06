Late strikes boost Kiwis' victory hopes

Karachi, January 5

New Zealand set Pakistan a tricky target of 319 and then landed two late blows to boost their hopes of a series-clinching victory in the second Test here today.

In his first series as Test captain, Tim Southee declared New Zealand’s second innings on 277/5 with three overs left on the penultimate day of the contest. Pakistan could not open their account in those overs but lost opener Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Mir Hamza in dying light.

Khawaja, Smith tons put Australia in command

Sydney: Rain denied Usman Khawaja a maiden double-century after a Steve Smith ton but Australia were in complete command of the third Test against South Africa.

Brief scores: New Zealand 449 & 277/5 decl (Bracewell 74*, Blundell 74) vs Pakistan 408 & 0/2; Australia 475/4 (Khawaja 195*, Smith 104) vs South Africa. — Reuters