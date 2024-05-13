Late stunner gives Atletico 1-0 victory

MADRID, May 12

Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul scored a brilliant late goal to snatch a 1-0 home victory against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo as they consolidated fourth spot in Laliga. The Argentine midfielder controlled a clearance from a corner just outside the box before unleashing a breathtaking shot into the top right corner of the net in the 84th minute. The win leaves Atletico with 70 points from 35 games, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Celta are 16th with 34 points, five points above the drop zone.

The hosts launched a late offensive effort but remarkable saves from Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita kept them at bay until De Paul’s stunner just before the end secured the points.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid celebrated their league title with fans, meeting with government officials and parading through the streets. — Agencies