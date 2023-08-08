Layoff blessing in disguise for Bumrah, reckons McGrath

PTI

Chennai, August 7

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath today said the long injury layoff could be a blessing in disguise for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, allowing him to return fresh to international cricket ahead of the World Cup.

Bumrah, whose last appearance for India was in September in a T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, took nearly a year to recover from a lower-back stress fracture. The 29-year-old is set to lead India in a three-match T20I series against Ireland later this month.

“It depends on how the injury is and the sort of expectations he has. I think he will be fine since he is a quality bowler,” McGrath said. “The layoff will help him, I think. Fast bowlers need that layoff and time to get the strength back in their bodies. It depends on the work he has done off the field, how his back is and if he has done anything to his action. I think he has been there before and he has achieved it,” he added.

#Cricket #Jasprit Bumrah