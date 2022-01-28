Charanjit Singh: Leader of men who got back gold in Hockey

Singh, who died at age 92, is remembered the most for 1964

Charanjit Singh: Leader of men who got back gold in Hockey

The Indian team which played at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Rajesh Sharma

Chandigarh, January 27

Hockey great Charanjit Singh (1929-2022), winner of two Olympics medals, was entrusted with the biggest responsibility possible in Indian sport in 1964 — he was tasked with leading the team to snatch back the Olympics gold from Pakistan.

Charanjit Singh led the side to gold back then. Rajesh Sharma

India had won six gold medals in the Olympics in a row from 1928 to 1956, but then came disaster in 1960 — the team lost 0-1 to Pakistan in the final. The new nation of Pakistan, carved out of India, had dethroned India at the Olympics and when they beat India in the 1962 Asian Games as well, they were rightly considered the best team in the world.

Singh was in the squad when India lost to Pakistan in the Olympics and the Asian Games. After the loses to Pakistan, earnest efforts were made to prepare for the 1964 Olympics and Singh, a strong halfback, was given the job of leading the team.

The story goes that before the team left for Tokyo, Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri told the team: “See young men. If you lose the gold, people will say after Jawaharlal Nehru India is not doing well. I don’t want to hear anything like this. So in your winning lies my prestige.”

Under Singh, India started strongly in Tokyo, beating Belgium 2-0 before being held 1-1 by Germany and Spain. However, they then scored wins over Hong Kong, Malaysia, Canada and the Netherlands to reach the semifinals, where they beat Australia with a comfortable 3-1 margin. On October 23, India and Pakistan, neighbours and bitter rivals, faced each other once again in a final — and this time it was India who won, with Mohinder Lal’s goal in the 49th minute proving decisive. India had lived up to the hopes of Prime Minister Shastri, and Singh had the honour of captaining an Indian team that won an Olympics final after eight years.

Getting into team

Belonging to Mairi village of Una — then part of united Punjab — Singh was an alumnus of Col Brown Cambridge School in Dehradun, and he mastered hockey when he was a student in Lahore in pre-Independence India. Singh got to play in the Olympics after he turned 30 — getting into the team in the 1950s was very, very difficult as that was the golden era of hockey in India.

When the probables were named for the 1960 Olympics, his name was not in the list. However, his performance in the Bombay Gold Cup, Aga Khan Gold Cup and National Championship was so eye-catching that he was included in the list of the probables and a camp in Hyderabad.

There were more challenges — 10 midfielders in the Hyderabad camp were vying for only three spots. With two of them, Leslie Claudius and Keshav Dutt, being certainties, the other eight were competing for just one single spot. However, Keshav Dutt pulled out of the squad over a tussle over captaincy — Singh, thus, made into the Olympics team, along with Joe Antics.

Singh in all the matches before getting injured before the semifinals. He had his chance to play a final four years later, and this time India won.

#Hockey

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law