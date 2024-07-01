 Leaving on a high : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Leaving on a high

Rohit, Jadeja follow Kohli in announcing T20I retirement

Leaving on a high

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Ravindra Jadeja pose with the trophy. ap/pti, ani, Reuters



Bridgetown, June 30

Rohit Sharma had never thought about retiring from T20 Internationals but like Virat Kohli the charismatic Indian skipper had to make way for the younger generation and he said there was “nothing better” than saying goodbye after winning the World Cup.

Rohit said he could not have picked a better time to leave the T20 format. However, he was quick to add that he would continue playing the IPL.

“I don’t make decisions like this about my future. Whatever I feel I try to do that. I don’t think much about the future or whether I would play this World Cup after the ODI World Cup last year,” the 37-year-old said.

“I never thought that I would retire from T20Is. But the situation is such, I thought it is the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the Cup and saying goodbye,” he added.

India could not cross the finishing line in the ODI World Cup. They also had to endure a loss to Australia at the World Test Championship final last June.

“I believe that what is written is going to happen. I think it was written. But obviously you don’t know before the match,” he said. “Everything has to fall in place.”

Life has come full circle for Rohit, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning team under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy. “I was told that I started in 2007 and won the World Cup. I am leaving the game after winning the World Cup. So that’s a tailor-made situation for me. A proper full circle. So I’m very happy with this,” he said.

Considering the circumstances and India’s long wait for a title, the win was one of the greatest of his career. “This has to be the greatest time. It’s only because how desperately I wanted to win this,” he said.

WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. — MS Dhoni

Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation’s starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in T20WC. Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. — Sachin Tendulkar

It is a great win after such a long time. Earlier, I kept saying that India was getting 90s but not getting centuries because they were reaching semifinals and finals. Now, they have got a century and what a wonderful century this is. — Sunil Gavaskar

I have a feeling that this is a breakout win for us. For years, we have played well, been consistent in a range, consolidated but not able to get past the finish line. With this win, I think we would be winning many ICC trophies consistently in the years to come. — Virender Sehwag

They have retired with the World Cup win, and probably better than any script that was written. Both players are great. They have done a lot for Indian cricket, and I congratulate them and wish them all the best. — Gautam Gambhir

For Dravid

Rohit also acknowledged the massive contribution of Kohli and outgoing coach Rahul Dravid.

“More than any one of us, Rahul bhai deserved that trophy. What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years, I think this was the only thing that was left in his cabinet,” he said.

“Virat has been a champion player without a doubt. And we all know what he has done for us. At some point everyone has to say goodbye to the game and Virat was very clear that this is what he wanted to do and he was very clear before the start of the tournament as well,” he added. — PTI

Pinnacle of career

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too announced his retirement from T20Is, joining Kohli and Rohit. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to announce his retirement. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals,” Jadeja wrote. “Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories,” he added.

Memory of a lifetime

Dravid was not his usual restrained self after India’s victory and couldn’t thank his wards enough for helping him live what he “wasn’t lucky as a player” to experience — the heady feeling of being a world champion. “I really have felt short of words over the last few hours. I just could not be more proud of this team, the way we had to fight difficult situations,” Dravid said. “You know, as a player, I was not lucky enough to win a trophy, but I tried my best whenever I played and it happens, it’s part of sports,” the 51-year-old added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

4
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

5
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army chief

8
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli post T20 World Cup win: ‘So grateful to call you my home’

9
J & K

Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

10
India

Couple in 'illicit relationship' assaulted in West Bengal, video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law

1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident ...

Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge

Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge

From today, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the new ...

General Dwivedi takes charge as Army Chief, says tech & geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges

Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

General Dwivedi assumed command as Army Chief on Sunday

On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai

On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai

3 drown in Lonavala; search on for 2 missing children

NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam

NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam

Retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded...


Cities

View All

~3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

1.1 kg heroin seized after peddler’s interrogation, two more in police net

SGPC asks Akal Takht to convene meeting over incidents of discrimination against Sikhs

Yoga in Golden Temple complex: Social influencer fails to join investigation

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market in Sectors 53, 54

Chandigarh: Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage in Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Agencies misleading Supreme Court, INDIA bloc to protest at Parliament against it: Sanjay Singh

Agencies misleading Supreme Court, INDIA bloc to protest at Parliament against it: Sanjay Singh

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Warring couple reaches out to electorates in Ward No. 76

Raja Warring, wife Amrita reach out to electorates in Ward No. 76

Two days on, Jalandhar cops fail to make headway in former sarpanch’s murder case

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Jhunda panel had recommended change in Akali Dal leadership: Gurpartap Wadala

Jalandhar: 5 shooters of Landa gang in police net, weapons seized

Bike racing leads to serious mishap, biker among 2 killed

Bike racing leads to serious mishap, biker among 2 killed

Farmer unions shut Ladhowal toll plaza booths, lift dharna

Organ donation: Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to four at PGI

7-month-old child stolen from rly station

Saplings destroyed while cleaning Buddha Nullah in Peeru Banda Mohalla

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer