Leaving on a high

Bridgetown, June 30

Rohit Sharma had never thought about retiring from T20 Internationals but like Virat Kohli the charismatic Indian skipper had to make way for the younger generation and he said there was “nothing better” than saying goodbye after winning the World Cup.

Rohit said he could not have picked a better time to leave the T20 format. However, he was quick to add that he would continue playing the IPL.

“I don’t make decisions like this about my future. Whatever I feel I try to do that. I don’t think much about the future or whether I would play this World Cup after the ODI World Cup last year,” the 37-year-old said.

“I never thought that I would retire from T20Is. But the situation is such, I thought it is the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the Cup and saying goodbye,” he added.

India could not cross the finishing line in the ODI World Cup. They also had to endure a loss to Australia at the World Test Championship final last June.

“I believe that what is written is going to happen. I think it was written. But obviously you don’t know before the match,” he said. “Everything has to fall in place.”

Life has come full circle for Rohit, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning team under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy. “I was told that I started in 2007 and won the World Cup. I am leaving the game after winning the World Cup. So that’s a tailor-made situation for me. A proper full circle. So I’m very happy with this,” he said.

Considering the circumstances and India’s long wait for a title, the win was one of the greatest of his career. “This has to be the greatest time. It’s only because how desperately I wanted to win this,” he said.

WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. — MS Dhoni Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation’s starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in T20WC. Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. — Sachin Tendulkar It is a great win after such a long time. Earlier, I kept saying that India was getting 90s but not getting centuries because they were reaching semifinals and finals. Now, they have got a century and what a wonderful century this is. — Sunil Gavaskar I have a feeling that this is a breakout win for us. For years, we have played well, been consistent in a range, consolidated but not able to get past the finish line. With this win, I think we would be winning many ICC trophies consistently in the years to come. — Virender Sehwag They have retired with the World Cup win, and probably better than any script that was written. Both players are great. They have done a lot for Indian cricket, and I congratulate them and wish them all the best. — Gautam Gambhir

For Dravid

Rohit also acknowledged the massive contribution of Kohli and outgoing coach Rahul Dravid.

“More than any one of us, Rahul bhai deserved that trophy. What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years, I think this was the only thing that was left in his cabinet,” he said.

“Virat has been a champion player without a doubt. And we all know what he has done for us. At some point everyone has to say goodbye to the game and Virat was very clear that this is what he wanted to do and he was very clear before the start of the tournament as well,” he added. — PTI

Pinnacle of career

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too announced his retirement from T20Is, joining Kohli and Rohit. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to announce his retirement. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals,” Jadeja wrote. “Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories,” he added.

Memory of a lifetime

Dravid was not his usual restrained self after India’s victory and couldn’t thank his wards enough for helping him live what he “wasn’t lucky as a player” to experience — the heady feeling of being a world champion. “I really have felt short of words over the last few hours. I just could not be more proud of this team, the way we had to fight difficult situations,” Dravid said. “You know, as a player, I was not lucky enough to win a trophy, but I tried my best whenever I played and it happens, it’s part of sports,” the 51-year-old added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli