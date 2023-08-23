After news of Heath Streak's 'death', former teammate Henry Olonga confirms Zimbabwe cricketer is alive

ANI

New Delhi, August 23

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Henry Olonga has now retracted his earlier post on X where he had claimed that his long-term teammate and Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak had passed away.

In a fresh post on X, Olonga revealed that he had managed to contact Streak and he was alive.

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga wrote in his latest tweet.

In an interview to Mid-Day newspaper, the former Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak dispelled the rumours, "I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day and age of social media."

Heath Streak has been suffering from a long-term illness and is undergoing treatment in Zimbabwe.