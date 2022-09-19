Legends League Cricket: Pathan brothers help Bhilwara Kings beat Manipal Tigers

PTI

Lucknow, September 19

Pathan brothers Irfan and Yusuf shone bright to guide Bhilwara Kings to a three-wicket win over Manipal Tigers in a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match here.

Playing together in franchise cricket for the first time, Irfan and Yusuf helped Bhilwara Kings chase down the 154-run target set by Manipal Tigers with two balls to spare at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday night.

Yusuf hit 44 off 28 balls, while skipper Irfan made 15 off 13 balls. Together, they shared a 29-run partnership that proved crucial in the end.

The winning runs, however, came from Tino Best’s bat as he remained unbeaten on 15 off 7 balls, including a six and two fours in the last over.

Earlier, it was Best’s former West Indies teammate, Fidel Edwards, who starred with the ball for Bhilwara Kings, even as Manipal Tigers’ Mohammad Kaif (73) played a sparkling knock in the face of adversity.

It was Kaif’s well-made half-century that helped the Tigers post 153 for 7 in 20 overs after the early jitters from Edwards (4/30).

Irfan won the toss and asked the Tigers to bat first and his decision proved right as the Tigers were reduced to 15 for 4 by the fourth over.

Running the show was Caribbean speedster Edwards. After captain Irfan gave his team the first breakthrough, scalping Ravikant Shukla with the last ball of the first over of the game, Edwards took over, terrorising the Tigers’ batting line-up with his pace and swing.

Kaif scored 73 off 59 balls. He hit 10 boundaries before Edwards returned to dismiss him.