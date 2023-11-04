Less is more for depleted Australia

Ahmedabad, November 3

Australia head into their World Cup clash against defending champions England with two important players absent but skipper Pat Cummins said today that although the situation is less than ideal, the five-time champions will cope.

Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of tomorrow’s game and could potentially miss other matches after heading back home to Perth for personal reasons. Fellow all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is also unavailable after suffering concussion following a golf accident this week.

“Yeah, it’s not ideal. Both have been star players of the tournament so far at different times,” said Cummins, whose team is third in the table with eight points and looking to shore up a semifinals spot.

“That’s the way it is. We knew at the start of the tournament we were going to need a full squad of 15. I’m not even sure we’ve played the same XI two games in a row through injury or selection. It’s kind of unfortunate, but we knew over a two-month tournament you’re going to have to chop and change a bit,”

he added. — Reuters

