Let them fight their battle, hopefully it will be resolved: Sourav Ganguly on wrestlers’ protest

ANI

New Delhi, May 5

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said wrestlers have brought a lot of accolades to the country and hoped that the matter between protesting grapplers and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be resolved soon.

VIDEO | "Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of," says @SGanguly99 on wrestlers' protest. pic.twitter.com/NjsaipIkyr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2023

Some of India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting near the Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, demanding his arrest.

Ganguly said the wrestlers should be allowed to fight their battle. However, he admitted that he doesn't have much knowledge on the issue and, hence, it won't be prudent for him to air any comment in the matter.

"Let them fight their battle. I really don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. I realised one thing in the sports world, that you don't talk about things which you don't have complete knowledge of. I hope it gets resolved. Wrestlers bring a lot of accolades to the country and hopefully, it will be resolved," Ganguly said at an event.

On April 23 Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar. They claimed that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place police station.

Seven days into the protest, police registered two FIRs against WFI president Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of women wrestlers by him.

The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't end their stir until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as WFI chief and put behind bars.

#BCCI #Cricket #sourav ganguly