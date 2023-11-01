 Life-sized statue: Tendulkar gets his deserved place at Wankhede : The Tribune India

Life-sized statue: Tendulkar gets his deserved place at Wankhede

Indian batting great recalls his first-ever visit to the Wankhede Stadium, reveals that the first game that he watched at this venue was without a ticket as a 10-year-old

Life-sized statue: Tendulkar gets his deserved place at Wankhede

The newly unveiled statue of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, November 1

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday got his deserved place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Coming to the revered venue as a 10-year-old kid, watching a match without a ticket way back in 1983, and witnessing his own life-sized statue being installed here after four decades, it has been a journey to remember for the legendary Tendulkar.

The batting great’s statue was unveiled at his home ground by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a grand ceremony.

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. The dignitaries present on the occasion were former BCCI and ICC chief Sharad Pawar, incumbent BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajiv Shukla and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale among others.

“It is indeed a special moment for me. It was around February when Mr Shelar and Mr Kale called me on the behalf of the MCA, they said we are having this thought of having your statue inside the stadium. I was extremely delighted, to be honest. I did not know how to react,” Tendulkar said.

“I am truly humbled when I stand here. I go to the ground, there are thousands of images that come to my head and thoughts, so many incredible memories. It is truly an honour to walk on this turf which has given me everything in life,” he added.

Tendulkar recalled his first-ever visit to the Wankhede Stadium and revealed that the first game that he watched at this venue was without a ticket as a 10-year-old.

“My first visit to the Wankhede Stadium was way back in 1983, I was only 10 years old. The West Indies had come to India and this was after the World Cup, the excitement was there. All my colony friends in Bandra, not 10-year-olds but my brother’s friends, possibly 30-40 years old… They all decided to go for this match,” he said.

“I do not know how it happened but a 10-year-old Sachin was also asked to accompany. I went along with them, we took a train at Bandra, got off at Churchgate and enjoyed the whole game. And by the way, I sat at the North Stand. We all cricketers know what the North Stand can do—when they get behind the team no opposition can stop India and Mumbai,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar recalled being a part of the famous North Stand gang in the stadium here, saying that when they get into the act, it gets very difficult for opponents to get the better of India.

“I was a part of the North Stand gang, I also made a lot of noise, enjoyed the game. (On) my way back home to Bandra and somebody said ‘achcha manage kiya na?’ (We managed it well, no?). There were 25 of us and we only had 24 tickets. I asked how did we manage? The reply came, ‘usko Sachin ko chhupa ke le jana pada’ (we had to hide Sachin between us to taken him inside’,” he said.

“Sometimes, being vertically challenged can also work well for you,” quipped Tendulkar.

Tendulkar also said he recommended Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s name as India captain in 2007, which was in a way was also influenced by his ankle injury.

“I remember having a meeting with Mr Pawar (the then BCCI president) in England and I told him that as a player, my leadership role will always be there,” he said.

“Only the captain’s tag won’t be there. But at this stage, I don’t think I can last the whole day as both my ankles were giving trouble. That’s the reason I suggested that Dhoni be made the captain and the rest is history,” he recalled.

