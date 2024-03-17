Lifter Achinta Sheuli sneaks into women’s hostel, expelled

PTI

New Delhi, March 16

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women’s hostel at night at the NIS Patiala.

The disciplinary breach occurred on Thursday night. The 22-year-old, who competes in the men’s 73kg class, was caught by security personnel and a video of the lifter was recorded.

“Obviously, such indiscipline will not be tolerated. Achinta was asked to leave the camp immediately,” an Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) official said.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and NIS Patiala executive director Vineet Kumar were immediately made aware of the incident. Since there was video evidence of the incident, SAI did not constitute an investigating panel.

“The video was sent to NIS Patiala ED Vineet Kumar and the SAI headquarters in New Delhi and IWLF was asked to remove Achinta from the camp,” a SAI source said.

Sheuli, who won the gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG with a Games record, left the camp on Friday.

The facility in Patiala has separate hostels for men and women athletes. Currently, women boxers, athletes and wrestlers are stationed at the NIS.

Out of Olympics race

Following his expulsion, Sheuli’s chances of qualifying for the Olympics have also ended as he will not be travelling for this month’s IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, which is a mandatory event for the Paris Games qualification.

Sheuli is currently placed 27th in the Olympics qualification rankings and had a chance of making the cut via the continental quota.

“It is such a pity because he had actually started getting back on track after his injury,” the source added.

Only Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and CWG silver medallist Bindyarani Devi remain in contention for the Paris Games.

