Lifters Jhilli, Gyaneshwari miss out in Asian C'ships

Manama: Indian lifters Jhili Dalabehera and Gyaneshwari Yadav finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the women’s 49kg competition at the Asian Championships. Both Jhilli and Gyaneshwari lifted the same total of 171kg. China’s Jiali Wang clinched the gold with an effort of 186kg. Chinese Taipei’s Jing Lin Cheng (181kg) and Turkmenistan’s Yulduz Jumabayeva (172kg) won the silver and bronze, respectively.

Bengaluru

Deshwal propels Panthers to victory over Pirates

Arjun Deshwal put up a superb show to guide Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 35-30 win over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League. Deshwal picked up 17 points, while Rohit Gulia emerged as the best player for Patna with 11 points.

Ibaraki (Japan)

Jeev finishes T-18th in senior golf; Aditi 68th in LPGA

Jeev Milkha Singh fired a 1-under 71 in the final round to finish at T-18 at the 61st Japan PGA Senior Championship Summit Cup. Jeev, who is playing his rookie season as a senior (over 50 years), has had fair results in Japan with one top-10 and three top-20 finishes in seven starts. Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand won the title. Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok could not recover from an early double-bogey as she shot a 1-over 73 in the third round to lie at T-68 at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Camarillo (USA). Aditi was 2-over for three rounds.

Christchurch

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Captain Kane Williamson and opener Devon Conway shared an 85-run partnership for the second wicket that helped steer New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the T20 tri-series. Conway struck 70 from 51 while Williamson made 30 from 29 balls as New Zealand chased down Bangladesh’s 137/8 with 13 balls to spare.

Astana

Djokovic eases past Tsitsipas to win title

Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final without facing a break point and booked his place at next month’s ATP Finals. In Tokyo, Taylor Fritz beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3) 7-6(2) to win the Japan Open and claim his third title of the year.

Chicago

Saka double helps Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 in thriller

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice, including a late winning penalty, as the hosts beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table. Arsenal have 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games. Liverpool’s disappointing start to the season continued, and their second league defeat leaves them in 10th spot on 10 points from eight games.

Chicago

Kenyan Kipruto cruises to victory in Chicago Marathon

Kenyan Benson Kipruto produced a dominant performance to win the Chicago Marathon men’s race in two hours, four minutes and 24 seconds. Agencies