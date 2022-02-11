Lights, action, drama: EPL has it all in 1 night

Manchester, February 10
The quickest goal of the season. A six-goal thriller featuring a sprinkle of Brazilian magic. A stunning late comeback.
It was a wild night of action in the Premier League. Except, that is, at Manchester City, whose march to the defence of their title couldn’t be more serene.
City never lost control in a routine 2-0 win over Brentford that saw the champions open up a 12-point lead in the title race.
Control was what Tottenham lacked in conceding two late goals in a chaotic 3-2 loss at home to Southampton that damaged their top-four ambitions. It was even more frantic and end-to-end in the 3-3 draw between Aston Villa and Leeds in which Philippe Coutinho took centrestage. The Brazil playmaker scored one goal and set up two others to push Villa 3-1 ahead, only for Leeds to fight back for a draw to keep the team clear of relegation. The other match of the night wasn’t without incident, either, as Norwich scored inside 39 seconds. — AP
