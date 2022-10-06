 Like guru, like disciple: Haryana’s Rishabh Yadav does mentor Abhishek Verma proud, wins compound archery gold : The Tribune India

Like guru, like disciple: Haryana’s Rishabh Yadav does mentor Abhishek Verma proud, wins compound archery gold

Like guru, like disciple: Haryana’s Rishabh Yadav does mentor Abhishek Verma proud, wins compound archery gold

Rishabh Yadav won the gold in the compound section.

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Ahmedabad, October 5

Young Rishabh Yadav was all smiles. He had just become the National Games champion after beating Maharashtra’s Ojas Pravin Detale 144-143 in the compound archery gold medal match.

What made the win, his first as a senior archer, sweeter was that it came in front of his mentor Abhishek Verma, who is one of the leading compound archers in India.

A young Yadav with India archer Abhishek Verma.

“He (Verma) is there for me all the time,” said Yadav, who hails from Gurugram. “Even during the final today, I could hear him shout ‘do not concentrate on the arrows, concentrate on the process’. He has been pushing me to do well and I am happy that I was able to make my state, parents and mentor proud today,” added the 20-year-old.

The win, though, was yet to sink in. “I cannot describe this feeling. I am experiencing these emotions for the first time. When I started compound archery eight years ago, I was aware of the National Games but never thought I would become the National Games champion,” he said.

Yadav and Verma’s mothers were classmates. So, when Yadav started taking an interest in archery, Verma was asked to mentor the youngster. Eight years later, Verma cannot help but feel proud at Yadav’s progress.

“You feel good if someone that you are mentoring starts to do well,” Verma said. “It also means that I am doing something good in coaching while continuing my career as a player,” added the multiple World Cup medallist.

Verma will also return from the National Games with a gold medal. Delhi’s Verma, Kawalpreet Singh and Aman Saini beat Punjab’s Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Gurwinder Singh and Harnoor Singh 233-226 to become the team champions. Maharashtra finished third. Gurwinder also won the individual bronze.

Bettering mentor’s record

Yadav, who won the U-21 World Championships bronze medal last year, has already taken the national record away from his mentor. At the junior selection trials held in Sonepat, the youngster rewrote the national record when he scored 715 points out of 720. He bettered Verma’s record by one point.

“It is funny I completed eight years with him on August 31 and the same day I broke his national record,” Yadav said. “He called me and said, ‘you broke my record’. I told him ‘we have completed eight years today’,” he added.

“I chose compound archery because of my mentor. I follow him in everything, whether in sport or in life,” he added.

Verma is very protective of his young prodigy. “We are always together. We are room partners in Sonepat. We train together either in Sonepat or at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi. It is my job now. He is a big contender for a spot in the Asian Games team,” Verma said.

Karnataka swimmer Hashika claims fourth gold

Rajkot: Karnataka swimmer Hashika Ramachandra anchored her state’s 4x200m freestyle relay team to victory, winning her fourth gold medal, in the 36th National Games. Maharashtra’s Hrutika Shriram stayed on course to repeat a golden hat-trick by winning the women’s 10m platform event. Sajan Prakash, braving an abdominal muscle pain, stamped his commanding presence by winning his favourite event, the men’s 200m butterfly, with a National Games record. Meanwhile, Services sat at the top of the table with 89 medals, including 40 gold. Haryana were second with 25 gold, ahead of Maharashtra’s 24. pti

#Maharashtra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

2
Business

'Contaminated' Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO

3
Diaspora

Indian-American student killed in US; roommate who 'murdered' him called 911, arrested

4
Nation

Alt News co-founders Pratik Sinha, Mohammed Zubair among Nobel Prize nominees: Survey

5
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

6
Nation

Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April

7
Haryana

Operations shut, Panipat units suffer Rs 100 crore daily losses

8
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

9
Nation

US envoy visits PoK, calls it 'Azad J&K'

10
Diaspora

US cops nab 1 in Punjab family kidnapping case

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested
Sports

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad
Trending

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Top News

At least 20 killed in mass shooting in Thailand: Police

34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand

Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...

Punjab DIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in forest scam

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...


Cities

View All

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

NGT penalty: Amritsar yet to get details of fine imposed

Green crackers cause less noise pollution, say experts

Don’t harvest paddy at night, administration tells farmers

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

AIR SHOW: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Air show: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Terror threat, Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Chandigarh celebrates Dasehra with a bang, light & sound shows add to fervour

Miscreants strike at midnight, torch Meghnad effigy in Chandigarh's Sector 46; FIR lodged

Prisoners to get AIDS medicines in Burail Jail

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’, CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

Sisodia demands CBI probe into Rs 6000 crore ‘scam’ in MCD; asks LG to stop ‘interference’ in govt works

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

3 inter-state peddlers arrested

Jalandhar residents celebrate Dasehra with religious fervour

Vigilance arrests retired Nakodar FCI staffer on charge of bribe

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrates Dasehra with Doraha residents

Daresi road stalls: Notice issued to contractor, committee chief

Constructed before Assembly elections, Ludhiana's Tibba Road breaks up at many points

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

326 Ayushman cards found fake in Patiala

Owner booked as pitbull attacks, injures woman in Patiala

No let-up in dengue infection in Patiala district