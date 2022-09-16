Chennai open: Magda Linette, Swan enter quarters

PTI

Chennai, September 15

Third seed Magda Linette of Poland thrashed Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia 6-2 6-0 to storm into the last-eight of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament here today.

Linette will battle it out against Canada’s Rebecca Marino, the seventh seed, in the last-eight tomorrow.

Britain’s Katie Swann overcame Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova 7-6(5) 6-2. Gasanova had ousted top seed Alison Riske-Amritraj in Round 1.

Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska also pulled off an upset win as she knocked out fourth seed Tatjana Maria in a close three-setter. Podoroska beat the Wimbledon semifinalist 3-6 6-2 7-6(6) in two hours and 46 minutes. Maria had trounced India No. 1 Ankita Raina in her opening match.

The Indian duo of Rutuja Bhosale and Karman Kaur Thandi were outclassed by the top-seeded Canadian-Brazilian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefanie 0-6 3-6. The defeat ended India’s challenge in the tournament.

