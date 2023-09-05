Lionel Messi assists Inter Miami in huge win

Los Angles, September 4

Inter Miami have been unbeaten since Lionel Messi arrived at the club in mid-July.

On Sunday night they played their best game of the season on the road against the defending MLS Cup champions.

Messi had two assists in front of a star-studded crowd in Inter Miami’s 3-1 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.

“We’ve had many complex matches. I think because of the quality of the opponent today, this was one of the most challenging and the one that we performed the best within 90 minutes. I think it’s a very good sign,” Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said.

Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana scored for Miami, who are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Ryan Hollingshead scored for LAFC, who have dropped their last two games. Miami’s visit to Los Angeles was marked as one of the highlight games since Messi signed. It was viewed by 22,921 fans, a record for LAFC’s BMO Stadium. — AP

