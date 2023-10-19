Lionel Messi gets brace, Neymar injured

LIMA, October 18

Lionel Messi became the all-time top-scorer in South American World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after netting both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Peru.

Messi, who was included in the squad despite having been sidelined in recent weeks with a muscle problem, came on as a substitute in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Paraguay but was on the pitch from the start of the game.

The 36-year-old put the world champions ahead in the 32nd minute with a superb shot after an assist from Nicolas Gonzalez, and made it 2-0 10 minutes later with a fierce finish from Enzo Fernandez’s pass.

Messi became CONMEBOL’s leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers with his double taking his tally to 31, breaking a tie with Uruguay’s Luis Suarez.

“This team is incredible, every time they play they are very close to being the best in history,” Messi said.

In Montevideo, Darwin Nunez and Nicolas de la Cruz scored to give Uruguay a 2-0 win over Brazil as Neymar was forced off late in the first half after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury. — Reuters

