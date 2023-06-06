Lionel Messi keen on rejoining Barcelona, says father

Madrid

Lionel Messi, who last week played his last game for Paris St Germain, is open to making a return to La Liga side Barcelona, the Argentine forward’s father said today. Barca were forced to let their talisman leave in 2021 because his high wages coupled with strict La Liga financial rules could have jeopardised the club’s future.

New Delhi

India sending 255-member contingent for Special Oly

India will be represented by a strong 255-member contingent at the Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held in Berlin from June 17 to 25. The games are the world’s largest inclusive sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities.

Denver

Heat beat Nuggets to level NBA Finals at 1-1

Miami Heat benefited from a late finishing kick against Denver Nuggets on Sunday to send the NBA Finals back to South Beach all square at one victory apiece. Miami erased an eight-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and overcame a 41-point, 11-rebound performance from Nikola Jokic to record a 111-108 victory in Game 2.

Mumbai

BAI launches rectification scheme to combat age fraud

The Badminton Association of India today announced the launch of a one-time rectification process in order to combat age-related fraud and implement stringent measures against players found guilty in sanctioned tournaments.

Madrid

Benzema scores in final game with Madrid

Karim Benzema converted his penalty kick and received a standing ovation from fans before being substituted at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, bringing an end to his memorable career with Real Madrid on Sunday. Benzema was replaced after scoring the 72nd-minute equaliser in Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in his final game with the Spanish powerhouse after 14 seasons.

Buenos Aires

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semis

Uruguay and South Korea advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup. The South Americans beat the United States 2-0. The Asian side, runners-up in the last U-20 World Cup to Ukraine, beat Nigeria 1-0 thanks to a goal in extra-time. Uruguay will take on Israel, while South Korea will face Italy. — Agencies