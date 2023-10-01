 Lionel Messi misses another Inter Miami match with leg injury : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Lionel Messi misses another Inter Miami match with leg injury

Lionel Messi misses another Inter Miami match with leg injury

The 36-year-old superstar has now missed four of Inter Miami’s last five matches

Lionel Messi misses another Inter Miami match with leg injury

Lionel Messi. Reuters file



Fort Lauderdale, October 1

Here’s how it goes for Inter Miami right now when it comes to the injured Lionel Messi: The team keeps saying he might play, and then he doesn’t play.

That pattern held true again Saturday, when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was scratched from the lineup for a matchup against New York City FC — a game with significant Major League Soccer playoff implications for both clubs. Messi has a leg injury, the severity of which has not been revealed by Inter Miami.

The team announced that Messi would not play about 45 minutes before Saturday’s game time.

The 36-year-old superstar has now missed four of Inter Miami’s last five matches, plus another for Argentina in that span because of what was first called fatigue — by both his club and country — and has evolved from there.

The only game he didn’t miss during that stretch was a 37-minute appearance against Toronto on Sept. 20, and he had to leave that match before halftime because of what is believed to be a hamstring issue.

Saturday’s absence came with Inter Miami entering the night five points behind NYCFC with two matches in hand. Inter Miami entered the night in control of its playoff destiny, trying to make a push for one of the nine playoff spots out of the Eastern Conference.

After Saturday, the team will have only four MLS matches remaining. And Messi’s status for them remains a mystery, even as some fans pay hundreds of dollars — or more — to attend a match with hopes of seeing him play.

Many fans on social media have responded to posts from the team with outrage over the lack of transparency about Messi’s status.

A post previewing the NYCFC match, sent around midday Saturday, elicited comments like “Post the squad and don’t fool your own fans. Have some shame.” and “Can y’all be clear about what’s going on with Messi”    Messi’s status is not the only talking point around the team in recent days. Inter Miami sent out season-ticket renewal notices this week, with big price increases in every section for next season.

Season prices in the section where Inter Miami’s most ardent supporters stand, chant and wave banners for the entirety of matches are set to rise 82% (from $485 to $884) in 2024, prices for some seats near midfield will be 98% higher (from $1,333 to $2,635) in some sections than the published price of what they were this year, and other fans were told to expect a more than 100% increase over what they have been paying. The published price for the most expensive season tickets next season tops $40,000, and that isn’t even for the suites.

It surely was expected that prices would rise; Messi’s 2 ½-year contract will pay him an average of more than $50 million annually, and that doesn’t even take into account what Inter Miami spent to land its other two major midseason acquisitions this year — Jordi Alba (who is also sidelined by injury) and Sergio Busquets.

But it’s also clear that the team is already enjoying revenue streams like never before. MLS revealed Friday that Messi’s jersey — in absolutely no surprise — is the top-seller in the league this season. MLS, without releasing sale numbers, divulged the 25 most popular jerseys sold at mlsstore.com and Messi’s is No. 1, with Busquets at No. 13 and Inter Miami’s Josef Martinez at No. 21.

That data represents all sales on the site since Jan. 1, and Messi and Busquets weren’t even with Inter Miami until July. It also does not include anything that the team has sold on its own.

Messi has 11 goals in 12 matches with Inter Miami this season. The team is 8-0-4 when he plays; seven of those matches were on the team’s run to win its first-ever trophy by claiming the Leagues Cup championship — the irony of that run being that it prompted concerns over how much Messi was being asked to play in a relatively short span after joining his new club. He has appeared in four MLS matches and one U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

The team entered Saturday 1-2-1 in its four matches without Messi since signing the legend. Since his signing, entering Saturday, Inter Miami has outscored opponents 29-12 when Messi is on the field, 12-10 when he is not. (AP)

#Lionel Messi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, wife, son arrested by Vigilance Bureau from home

2
Diaspora

Sikh restaurant owner's car reportedly shot at, vandalised in London by alleged Khalistan supporters

3
Haryana

Haryana's Ror youth give up land for dollar dream

4
India

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

5
Punjab

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira produced before Jalalabad court, sent to jail

6
Business

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

7
Entertainment

Unraveling truth behind Waheeda Rehman's viral video dancing to ‘Aaj phir jeene ki’ - Simi Garewal sets record straight

8
Punjab

Punjab VB arrests Akali leader Wahid for sugar mill land fraud

9
Sports Asian Games

India beat Pakistan by 10-2 in hockey; captain Harmanpreet hits four

10
Haryana

Non-bailable warrants issued against Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

UK: Glasgow gurdwara strongly condemns ‘disorderly behaviour’ of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

Says the gurdwara is open to people from all communities and...

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...

J-K: 30 kg heroin smuggle from across the border seized in Ramban; was being tansported to Punjab

Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

Arrested smugglers identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandh...

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

PM Modi congratulates Mohamed Muizzu

Asian Games: India win gold in men’s trap team event, women claim silver

Asian Games: India win gold in men’s trap team event, women claim silver

Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Sandhu (120) qualify for the ...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Amritsar MC collects over Rs 27 cr property tax till Sept 30

Ward watch: Residents decry contaminated water supply, bad roads

Finance firm staffer robbed of cash in Amritsar, 1 held

Kapurthala man held for extortion bid

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

UT to stop diesel bus registration from mid-October for this fiscal

Arun tipped to be chief of right to service panel

Unable to pay bribe, Kharar boy hangs self

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

5 ad hoc teachers at Indraprastha college ‘displaced’

Two robbed of Rs 17 lakh in Delhi

Doctor attacked with knife in Delhi

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

6 held for looting truck loaded with iron rods

Paddy procurement begins today, 10.50L MT target fixed in district

YAD holds ‘Youth Milni’ to boost workers’ morale in Tarn Taran

Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mills deceived over 600 farmers, reveals VB probe

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Administration all set to begin paddy procurement from today

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmer unions to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for victims

Farmers' protest disrupts railway services for 3rd day

Begowal residents hold protest; demand reconstruction, repair of roads at earliest

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

Judges interact with jail inmates

After education, health infra to get boost: Jouramajra

Students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri