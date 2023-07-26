 Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta

Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta

Messi exited in 78th minute to a standing ovation, with many in the crowd wearing his No. 10 jersey

Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi dribbles during the second half against Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck



AP

Fort Lauderdale (US), July 26

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has one lasting memory from Lionel Messi's debut: the image of Messi running to embrace his family after delivering the game-winning free kick and cementing a new era for the club and Major League Soccer.

"That was for the fans. This community is hungry," Mas said. Messi's follow-up performance Tuesday night against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup showed the impact that one player — the right player — can have on an entire club.

Messi scored twice and had an assist in his first start for Miami, bringing his total to three goals in two games. Inter Miami had a 3-0 lead by halftime, the first such lead in club history.

“There's going to be a before and after Messi in football for this country,” Mas said. Miami went on to win 4-0.

Messi exited in the 78th minute to a standing ovation, with many in the crowd wearing his No. 10 jersey. Many also headed for the exits themselves once Messi was on the bench.

“With the type of player that he is, it's justified that this happens,” Miami coach Tata Martino said. “I would have preferred that the public stayed and pay tribute to the entire team, but I can also understand it.”

Miami swept its group and moved on to the round of 32 in the Leagues Cup, in which it will host a to-be-determined opponent.

In the eighth minute, Messi took a pass from his longtime Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, surged forward and sent a strike off the right post before tapping in his own rebound. Then, in the 22nd minute, Messi put Miami ahead 2-0 off a pass from Robert Taylor.

“Since those two have gotten here, the spirit has changed,” Miami's DeAndre Yedlin said, referring to Messi and Busquets.

"Obviously, guys are really excited. But I think just their presence gives everybody more confidence. And I think also the teams that we're playing against now have a bit of fear in their eyes. When those two are on the field, you know you're in for a tough game.”

Messi came off the bench in the 54th minute Friday night in Miami's first Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul. And he provided a moment fans had hoped for when the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion for Argentina decided to take his talents to MLS.

Messi converted the game-winning free kick in stoppage time in front of a crowd estimated at 21,000.

Yedlin had placed the skipper's armband on Messi when he checked in on Friday, but Messi entered Tuesday's match wearing the armband just below his right shoulder.

“He's my teammate now. He's our teammate," Yedlin said. "He's part of this team and he wants to win like everybody else. And he's been a joy to be around, obviously not just on the field. He's obviously an amazing talent but off the field he really helps a lot of the younger guys, even older guys like myself.” Brazilian midfielder Gregore had been the club's captain before suffering a foot injury in March.

With Messi rightly commanding much of the attention from Atlanta's defenders, opportunities opened for other Miami players. Taylor scored in the 44th minute, then made it 4-0 in the 53rd after being set up by Messi.

"There's times when the coach prepares a certain game in a certain way, but these two players are so good at what they do that they create space,” Martino said about Messi and Busquets.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender preserved the shutout when he stopped a penalty shot by Thiago Almada in the 86th minute.

“There are things that of course after review of the game that we can do way better,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “I think we also had some chances to score. ... We couldn't capitalize.”

Messi had entered holding hands with the son of hip-hop artist DJ Khaled.

A fan got onto the field as Messi was exiting. The fan sprinted all the way toward Miami's bench where Messi stood before Martino grabbed the attention of security. The fan was then escorted off the field.

#Lionel Messi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

4
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

5
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

6
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

7
Editorials

Wake up, Himachal

8
Nation

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

9
Haryana

Woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s mother

10
Chandigarh

Punjab government to release Rs 49 crore for construction of hostels at Panjab University

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress’s no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...

No-confidence motion, strategy to make PM speak on Manipur in Parliament

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

What is no confidence motion? Will Opposition strategy to ma...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

A 3-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai on July 11 set aside...

India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

Remembers the bravehearts of Kargil conflict


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal and Delhi; IMD issues orange alert, cautions against landslides, flash floods and mudslides

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on August 5

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised