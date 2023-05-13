Lionel Messi to start for PSG, says coach Christophe Galtier

PARIS, May 12
Lionel Messi will start Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 home game against AC Ajaccio tomorrow after returning to training following a club-imposed suspension, coach Christophe Galtier said today.
“I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play... He will start tomorrow,” Galtier told a press conference.
Messi was back in training on Monday after being suspended for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result. — Reuters
