Liverpool back with a bang

Leeds, April 18

Liverpool won for the first time in five English Premier League games after thrashing Leeds 6-1.

Liverpool hadn’t tasted victory in more than six weeks, since routing Manchester United 7-0.

But after Cody Gakpo’s opener and Mohamed Salah’s quickfire addition for a 2-0 halftime lead on Monday, Liverpool tore apart Leeds in the second half. Salah and Diogo Jota finished with a pair each, and Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score late.

Leeds halved the deficit two minutes after the break when Ibrahima Konate was caught in possession by Luis Sinisterra, who lifted his effort over goalkeeper Alisson to make it 2-1.

But the Leeds’ defence collapsed in familiar fashion, suffering consecutive heavy home defeats eight days after losing to Crystal Palace 5-1. Leeds have conceded 60 league goals, more than any other side. Liverpool remained eighth in the standings, two points behind Brighton. Leeds’ survival hopes were dealt another big blow by staying 16th, two points above the drop zone.

Jurgen Klopp hailed what he called Liverpool’s best performance of the season.

“The moment in the game I enjoyed the most was the 92nd minute,” the Reds manager said. — AP