Liverpool beat Everton

Liverpool, February 14

With three fist pumps in front of the home fans, Juergen Klopp celebrated his 250th win as Liverpool manager after beating Everton 2-0.

Victory in the Merseyside derby is always something to savour in these parts. But such have been Liverpool’s troubles in recent weeks that a win of any description would have been gratefully received by the Anfield crowd. Sitting ninth in the standings, this was a first victory in the Premier League in 2023 for Liverpool and only the second in eight games in all competitions. While a Champions League-qualifying place in the top four is still nine points off, there were signs that the win in the derby can provide a lift-off for Klopp’s faltering team.

January signing Cody Gakpo scored for the first time for his new club and there was good news on the injury front as fit-again Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino came off the bench in the second half. — AP