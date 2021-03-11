Liverpool keep up pressure

LIVERPOOL, April 24
Liverpool closed the gap at the top of the Premier League standings to one point after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Everton in a feisty Merseyside derby.
Andy Robertson headed Liverpool in front in the 62nd minute before substitute Divock Origi ended all hope of an Everton comeback with a goal five minutes from time.
PSG clinch 10th title
Paris: Paris St Germain clinched a record-equalling 10th French title. PSG secured the Ligue 1 title with four games to spare but have already been knocked out of the Champions League and the French Cup.
Bayern’s decade
Berlin: Bayern Munich sealed a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Bayern’s 10th straight title is a record among Europe’s top five leagues, eclipsing the nine Serie A titles in a row by Juventus.
Betis win Copa del Rey
Sevilla: Real Betis beat Valencia 5-4 on penalties to win the Copa del Rey. It was Betis’ third Copa del Rey title, ending a 17-year wait for a major title. — Agencies
